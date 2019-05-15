Developer unveils plans for 300 homes on greenfield land by Brierley Forest Park

Bellway homes has unveiled plans to build 300 homes on greenfield land bordering Brierley Forest Park.

Bellway Homes has submitted a request for an environmental impact assessment screening, to assess the environmental consequences of building the homes on land north of Ashland Road West.

The assessment aims to protect the environment by ensuring that Ashfield District Council, when deciding whether to grant planning permission for a development, consider the impact the development will have on the surrounding environment.

An enviromental impact assessment is additional plan required by local authority when considering substantial developments.

The proposed development would see 300 homes with associated access, estate roads, landscaping and infrastructure on the 10.47 hectare site.

Proposals to develop the site have previously been submitted, but not approved.

Developers David Wilson Homes held a public consultation in July 2014, seeking views on the proposal to build 201 houses on the site.

However, residents objected on the grounds that the development would ruin the ambience of the park, and lack of infrastructure in place to support so many new homes.

The application states: "The site is currently a greenfield agricultural site surrounded by existing residential development on three sides to the east, west and south, and the former restored colliery site at Brierley Forest park to the north.

"The site is adjacent to Brierley Forest park. A network of footpaths is already provided within the park, and the existing green corridor of hedgerow and trees along the northern boundary will be retained and reinforced with additional landscape planting

"Access is to be taken off Ashland Road West, a local distributor road serving the surrounding residential area.

"The site is greenfield land of low agricultural quality.

"A highly sustainable location, this site is an ideal candidate for further development."