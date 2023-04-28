Det Con Kerry Stringfellow began working in the force’s child abuse investigation team in 2011 and has since secured convictions against more than 30 dangerous individuals.

These included Ian Linley, 46, of Eastwood, who was jailed for 24 years after a jury found him guilty of repeatedly raping and abusing a schoolgirl.

Child sexual abuse investigations are often challenging and complex – especially where there are evidential difficulties.

But DC Stringfellow has overseen a string of successful prosecutions against calculating and predatory sex offenders.

Other convictions she has facilitated in the past two years include Robson Thompson, 25, of no fixed address, who was jailed for 12 years and an additional five years on licence for rape and sexual assault against a young boy; and Christopher Wright, 29, of Clay Cross – jailed for 16 years for raping two young boys at addresses in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

DC Stringfellow’s high conviction rate led to her winning the ‘Officer of the Year’ category at this year’s Nottinghamshire Police Force Awards ceremony, held at the force’s headquarters on Tuesday, April 25.

She was nominated by Detective Sergeant Vincent Clark, who said he was impressed by DC Stringfellow’s success rate at trial and how she manages a demanding workload, all while assisting in the tutoring and training of colleagues.

He said: “Kerry has demonstrated consistent and continued excellent performance which is reflected in an impressive success rate at trial resulting in significant sentences for those who offend against the most vulnerable.

“She is passionate about the work she undertakes which is reflected in her performance, commitment and engagement.”

DC Stringfellow said she was thrilled to win the award.

She said: “I feel very honoured and immensely proud.

“While the role is often very challenging, I work with children of all ages and get to know the families really well, supporting them throughout the often lengthy and emotive investigations.