Desert Rats put Sutton youngsters through their paces during school visit

The 7th Infantry Brigade of the Desert Rats engagement team visited Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School where they treated the youngsters to a host of fun-packed activities and workshops – including camouflage net relays, problem-solving and team-building exercises.

Fran Marshall, the Henning Lane school’s support staff leader, explained why the visit was arranged.

The Desert Rats engagement team put the children through their paces at Mapplewells.

“We wanted children to have a fun and memorable time with our visitors, creating opportunities for children to discover new things about themselves and develop their team working skills,” said Fran.

"Our visitors ensured that children had fun getting active in the sunshine with everyone being able to participate. The children have been given an unforgettable

experience and we are incredibly proud to work with this fantastic team again.”

WO2 Brett Thompson, Engagement Warrant Officer, said the Army works with children from Foundation Stage right through to college-age students.

Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School children with members of the Desert Rats engagement team.

"It’s all about creating age appropriate, fun activities and working with young people to build positive relationships,” he said.

"We are happy to answer any questions the children have and always have a lot of fun designing activities to challenge their problem-solving skills.”

And the Army’s visit certainly proved to be a huge hit with pupils at the school.

Six-year-old Ava Constable said: “We have been doing different challenges, getting bean bags and going under the netting – that was hard. I got stuck in the net, but it was fun.”