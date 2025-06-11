Derelict Mansfield town centre land to be redeveloped into 60 affordable homes

A neglected part of Mansfield town centre will be given a huge new lease of life after the council backed plans for new affordable homes.

The site is located on vacant land along the boundaries of White Hart Street, Dame Flogan Street, and Church Street, south-east of the town, and is accessible from Midworth Street.

It spans across 0.67 hectares – nearly the size of a football pitch – and remains unused.

Large proportions of the land have fallen into disrepair over the years, with Mansfield District Council previously setting out plans to revamp the town centre space with new affordable housing.

Mansfield's iconic Railway Viaduct would be protected and enhanced under the plans

Plans will see 60 properties built on the site, ranging from three to four storeys, which will be a mix of general housing and later-living accommodation.

The plans were approved at Mansfield District Council’s planning committee on Monday, June 9.

The majority of the houses will be later living accommodation, designed for older people who need more on-site support or communal facilities.

Coun Rich Tempest-Mitchell (Lab) said it was “fantastic” that further regeneration is taking place in Mansfield, adding that it is a “game changer” for the district.

He said in the meeting: “I’d like to add that this is a very good thing for our district.

“It will be a game-changer for residents who need it the most.

“We’ll be accommodating elderly people who need extra support, providing affordable options in a derelict site that will now be put to good use.”

Building on brownfield land has become a priority area for “regeneration” and “sustainable development”, Coun Nigel Moxon (Con) said.

He added: “It’s a superb project.

“This is exactly the kind of regeneration the Local Plan seeks to promote.

“The site will have affordable housing and amenities to accommodate residents, and it will be a sustainable development.

“So there will be shops, cafes, facilities to meet the needs of residents.

“Not only that, some buildings on site will be retained and refurbished.

“It’s bringing derelict sites back to use, and delivering homes to those who need it.”

The development will also include 752 square metres of space for shops, youth clubs, or other facilities to meet the needs of the community.

There will be 950 square metres of surrounding landscape – the size of three tennis courts – and improved pedestrian links into the town centre.

Plans will also include demolition of a former post office sorting building on the site, a sorting office, Assurance House, and various 19th- and 20th-century additions and outbuildings.

The proposal will also see The Tannery building, the 19th-century buildings The Warehouse and the main structure of the Mineral Water Works retained and refurbished.

The project was first outlined by the council in 2023 as part of its wider regeneration of the town centre, which was set out in a ‘masterplan’.

Other proposals in this masterplan included redeveloping the former Beales department store into a new public sector hub and council headquarters.