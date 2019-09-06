Derbyshire woman in finals of Miss Swimsuit UK this weekend

A Derbyshire woman is vying to be crowned this year’s Miss Swimsuit UK on Saturday.

Alina Antonio, of Long Eaton, has reached the finals of the prestigious competition after winning the semi-finals in Birmingham in June and will compete in the finals in Manchester.

Alina said; "I’m super excited for the Miss Swimsuit UK finals on Saturday.

"Of cause, to win the Miss Swimsuit UK finals would mean absolutely everything to me.

"It would definitely be my biggest achievement in life so far, and that would mean I will be flying over to Mexico in November to represent the UK in the Miss Swimsuit USA international finals, which would be incredible.

"I am so grateful to have made it this far in the competition; to have won the semi-finals in Birmingham earlier this year was a special moment.

"However if were to win the Miss Swimsuit UK finals, it would be proof to everyone that no matter what you are going through if you believe in yourself and work hard you can achieve anything you want in life."

