Derbyshire food consultants expand with new range of gummy vitamins

The brand provides a range of essential vitamins to support a healthier lifestyle, boost your immune system and improve your hair, skin, and nails. The chewable vitamins have been specifically designed to provide consumers with a tasty and affordable everyday supplement.

Ross Carlin, managing director of The Good Food Group, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Nutrigums. It’s a really exciting time for them, as they are becoming a recognised brand within the market.

“We’ll be supporting Nutrigrums with its company-wide growth plans, as it looks to expand its current offering and introduce a wider range of products. By working closely with buyers and now being a supplier ourselves, we’re able to understand first-hand the type of products that are in demand and can achieve the best outcome for everyone.”

The Good Food Group Nutrigums Hair Vitamin

Fabian Whittingham, co-founder of Nutrigums, said: “We’re really enjoying working with The Good Food Group and the drive and passion from the team definitely resonates with us. They have a really deep understanding of the retail environment and do a fantastic job when directing products to the right buyers.

“I have worked in the industry for almost 20 years and know how tough it can be to navigate the ever-changing dynamics. Ross has his finger on the pulse and I’m confident that with the right brand or product, the team can find a place in the market for you.”