Derbyshire council considers allocating hundreds of thousands of pounds for five school projects including Shirebrook

By Jon Cooper, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 20th Feb 2025, 10:46 BST

Derbyshire County Council is due to consider whether to give the go-ahead for hundreds of thousands of pounds of Government funding to be allocated to five school projects to help provide new pupil places and support youngsters with special educational needs.

The council’s Cabinet is meeting today (February 20) to consider approving Government funding allocations from the Children’s Services Capital Budget with various amounts to be agreed for schemes across the county including Shirebrook Academy.

A council spokesperson stated: “This is a key decision because it will result in the council incurring expenditure totalling £1,731,667 and affects communities living or working in two or more electoral divisions in the county area.”

The funding is expected to be largely drawn from the Government’s Basic Need allocations, and from the Government Department for Education’s School Condition and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities allocations.

Shirebrook Academy is among five schools Derbyshire County Council is considering whether to give the go-ahead for hundreds of thousands of pounds of Government funding

Shirebrook Academy has been targeted for an internal re-modelling project with a breakout space to provide four additional teaching spaces and this has been costed at £573,087 with funding to be potentially allocated from the Children’s Services Capital Basic Need Allocation.

The council has become concerned about capacity at Shirebrook Academy due to a lack of available classroom spaces, no assembly space and limited intervention space.

Projected numbers of student admissions at Shirebrook Academy over the next three years have also been confirmed in 2025 at 174, according to the council, and projections for 2025-26 forecast a potential increase to 205 school places required to meet need.

A council spokesperson stated: “Approval of funding for the outlined project will ensure Shirebrook Academy can carry out the internal re-modelling required to create four additional teaching spaces.”

Council officers have recommended the Cabinet approves the funding allocations for the five projects while formally noting previously allocated funding for schemes along with testimonies supporting the Lea Green Centre project.

