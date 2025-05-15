Derbyshire council and care provider hold talks over sale of eight care homes, including Shirebrook, says union

A union has revealed that Derbyshire County Council began negotiations with a care provider just before the recent local county elections as part of the previous administration’s plans to sell-off eight care homes.

The council’s former Conservative administration agreed in November, last year, to sell eight care homes before Reform UK took control of the council following the May 1 elections.

Martin Porter, of Derbyshire UNISON – the regional branch of the UK’s largest union for public services staff, said: “Whilst we are very pleased that these homes will not close, we are disappointed that Derbyshire County Council have chosen to privatise a vital public service.

“We are happy that the dedicated staff in these homes can continue to look after their residents, but we believe that in the long run this decision will increase costs and will not improve the quality of care.”

New Bassett House care home, Park Avenue, Shirebrook, is among eight care homes the former Conservative Cabinet agreed to stop operating and to sell

The eight care homes the former Conservative Cabinet agreed to stop operating and to sell include New Bassett House, at Shirebrook; Thomas Colledge House, at Bolsover; Briar Close, at Borrowash; Castle Court, at Swadlincote; The Grange, at Eckington; Lacemaker Court, at Long Eaton; The Leys, at Ashbourne; and Rowthorne, at Swanwick.

Prior to the election, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green Party councillors had argued the sell-off would have a detrimental effect on some of the most vulnerable, that it does not take into account an increasing older population or an increasing demand for residential care, and there was no opportunity for scrutiny before the decision.

UNISON union campaigners and Derbyshire Labour MPs also jointly expressed their opposition to the council plans to sell the eight care homes.

But the cash-strapped former Conservative council, which as an authority still faces multi-million pound budget deficits, had argued that it was essential to redesign the service and support people in the most sustainable way.

It also claimed the changes to the council’s care services supported aims to create a sustainable service focusing on other specialist services for people with dementia and their carers, offering long-term residential care and flexible day and overnight breaks to support carers.

The council also previously claimed the changes will allow for greater integration with health partners to provide short-term support and assessment services to help timely discharges from hospital, prevent unplanned hospital admissions and reduce the risk of readmission helping people to stay at home.

Mr Porter added: “Once we know who is buying these homes we will immediately start negotiations to ensure that we receive guarantees that the staff involved will continue to be able to provide the excellent service they currently do.”

Derbyshire County Council, which is currently undergoing a period of transition under the new controlling Reform UK party, was asked for a statement but has not yet provided any comment.