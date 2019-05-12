Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire firefighters assist with collision near South Normanton

Firefighters from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire have attended a road traffic collision involving one car in Newton.

Fire crews from Alfreton in Derbyshire, and Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, were called to the scene of a one-vehicle collsion at Cragg Lane, Newton, at 12.26pm today (May 12).

Cragg Lane, Newton.

Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance at the scene.

Nobody was killed or trapped in the crash, but one casualty was assessed by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Alfreton Fire Station and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue from Ashfield attended an RTC involving one vehicle on Cragg Lane, Newton.

"No persons were trapped but one casualty was assessed by EMAS.

"Firefighters made the vehicle safe and left the incident with Derbyshire Police."