Derby County Football Club player from Mansfield congratulates sport diploma students

Lee Buchanan, left back player for the first team, joined the BTEC National Foundation Diploma in Sport - Mansfield Town Performance Football students for their end-of-year awards celebration.

He presented the group with a number of achievement awards and took part in a question and answer session.

The coach’s player award went to Lewis Neville who was nominated for his hard work and for displaying clinical passing and positioning. His efforts in both training and matches have led him to being nominated for England School Boys’ trials.

The Player’s Player award went to Morgan Boyle which was voted for by his peers for his excellent skill, blinding pace and deadly shot which is admired by students across the programme.

George Hardwick was awarded the Academic Excellence award. George’s hard-working ethos and exce ptionally high standards led to a unanimous nomination for this award.

Andrew Sargent scooped the College Values award because he is first to put himself forward for most things, representing the programme with the utmost professionalism. Andrew is always very respectful, demonstrates strong integrity, maintain high expectations for both himself and those around him, and holds responsibility for his work.

Lee, 20, who was raised in Mansfield, said: “The lads seem to get on really well together and are a really lively bunch. They’ve clearly got a lot of skills being worked on for their professional careers. It really is down to keeping up with the hard work and being determined in your approach to studies and training.”

FE sport programme area leader Chris Fraser said: “This is the first year that the college and Mansfield Town have united to run this programme. The students are an asset to the college, committing to an intense education and training programme all whilst maintaining the college values.