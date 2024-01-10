Dementia nursing home pays heartfelt tribute to four football fanatics with unique sports corridor

A specialist dementia nursing home in Nottinghamshire has shown a touching tribute to commemorate the lives of football enthusiasts who resided at the home.

Embarking on a new year acts as a poignant time for reflection and to remember those who are no longer around. Wren Hall, a specialist dementia nursing home in Selston, turned to its special sports memorial corridor to pay tribute to four family members who passed away.

The wall boasts a display of hand painted football shirts, each showcasing the name and room numbers of the four passionate football fans who once lived at the home. Among them, Paul Leadbeater and Terence Redfern were avid football supporters and would often chat about the games whilst watching on the TV. Barry Bacon, a family member at Wren Hall for 9 years, played for Notts County when he was younger whilst George Hopkin was a dedicated steward at Notts Forest for many years.

Lucy Dawson, Registered Nurse at Wren Hall, said: “The memorial wall is a dedication to past family members who used to be huge football fans. It evokes many happy memories across our care community, and reminds us of the banter between the Red Dogs and Derby County which takes us all back to joyous times.

“I definitely believe it's important to remember past family members, and at Wren Hall, we speak about them often with fond memories.”

The sports memorial corridor serves as a poignant example of the importance of reminiscence in dementia care. The wall provides an opportunity for family members to come together to reflect and pay tribute to those who have been lost, and who once contributed to the vibrant care community at Wren Hall.

As well as the corridor, the home provides several spaces for family members and relatives to pay respects and reflect, including its memorial garden, dedicated lounges and through its tailored activities that allow those involved to voice their emotions and share memories.

Rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC, Wren Hall strives to provide a homely and friendly environment to help those living with dementia to achieve optimum independence. Part of this includes referring to those who reside at the home as ‘family members’ rather than residents.