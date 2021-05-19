Deliveroo reveals Mansfield's top takeaway dishes

Since its launch in the town more than 60 restaurants have signed up to the platform and Deliveroo has created work for more than 110 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver your food which is cooked fresh to order and delivered to your door within 30 minutes.

Deliveroo supports local businesses in Mansfield, with 60 per cent of its restaurant partners being local independent restaurants, creating new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

New data from Deliveroo reveals Friday at 8.31pm is the most popular time for Mansfield locals to order Deliveroo and people love American food the most, followed by Indian.

Deliveroo reveals Mansfield's top takeaways

The most popular dishes are a bacon double cheese XL meal from Burger King, a korma (very mild) from Victoria Tandoori, British fresh semi-skimmed milk from Co-op, a moonwalker milkshake from Little Dessert Shop in Sutton and a meat mania burger from Ohannes Burger.

Harison Foster, regional director for the UK, said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Mansfield over the past two years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”