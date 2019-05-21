Foodies of Mansfield your prayers have been answered.

Food delivery app Deliveroo is now live, meaning you can order food to your door from a range of restaurants including KFC, Frankie & Benny's and the Little Sugar Shack.

Deliveroo launches in Mansfield TODAY

Plans have been in place for the on-demand food delivery service to launch in Mansfield since last year.

Deliveroo is an app and website that allows residents to order food from 17 different food outlets in the town, to be delivered to their door by couriers on bikes.

Customers can schedule orders for up to one day in advance, or receive their order as soon as possible, between 5pm-11pm on weekdays, and 11.30am-11pm on weekends.

The launch is a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Mansfield who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through the delivery service.

More than 50 jobs will be created for local people in Mansfield over the course of the first year, with the majority of these being Deliveroo riders, who aim to deliver food, which will be cooked, fresh to order and delivered from the restaurant kitchen to the customers’ door, desk or even the park in under 30 mins.

Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland said: "Launching in Mansfield is a key milestone for Deliveroo.

"Mansfield has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants, so we’re excited to connect them.

"We look forward to working with our new restaurant partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses.

"Deliveroo will also create work for 50 local riders and are thrilled to offer a flexible role to the community.”

"Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience.

"Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 5pm and 11pm on weekdays and 11.30am and 11pm on weekends, from a variety of independent eateries, traditional takeaways and high-quality chain restaurants.

Restaurants available on Deliveroo:

TFI Gicho's

KFC

Maid Marian

Peppino Hand Made Burgers

Britalia Italian

Chiquito

Prima Donna Pizza

Frankie & Benny's

The Little Sugar Shack

Pizza Packages

Acapulco

Fusion

Cornstar Tacos

Peppino Pizza

Lets Do Lunch

Ashfield Cake & Shake

BirdBox