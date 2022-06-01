Delight as Kirkby retirement complex finally resurfaced after decade-long 'battle'

Councillors Jason Zadrozny and Andy Meakin inspect the work on the Homesteads.

The news comes following a long-running campaign by the local Ashfield Independents, including councillor Andy Meakin, and local residents.

Councillor Meakin presented a petition to Nottinghamshire County Council highlighting the problems at The Homesteads and called for urgent action.

He said: “This has been a battle going back over a decade.

“The Homesteads in Kirkby is populated by the elderly and we demanded urgent action.

“Residents faced a daily nightmare – those in disability scooters and wheelchairs would avoid going to the shop or going out at all.

“When I was approached by highways bosses to name my priorities last year – the Homesteads was number one.

“It just goes to show that by working with residents, we can deliver results that benefit the Kirkby community.”

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, a Kirkby Councillor first reported the Homesteads for resurfacing years ago.

He said, “Andy and the residents on The Homesteads have shown amazing tenacity and a determination to get this done.

“From petitions, to raising it in council meetings – they have worked together to solve a major problem.