Delight as Kirkby retirement complex finally resurfaced after decade-long 'battle'

The news comes following a long-running campaign by the local Ashfield Independents, including councillor Andy Meakin, and local residents.
Councillor Meakin presented a petition to Nottinghamshire County Council highlighting the problems at The Homesteads and called for urgent action.
He said: “This has been a battle going back over a decade.
“The Homesteads in Kirkby is populated by the elderly and we demanded urgent action.
“Residents faced a daily nightmare – those in disability scooters and wheelchairs would avoid going to the shop or going out at all.
“When I was approached by highways bosses to name my priorities last year – the Homesteads was number one.
“It just goes to show that by working with residents, we can deliver results that benefit the Kirkby community.”
Councillor Jason Zadrozny, a Kirkby Councillor first reported the Homesteads for resurfacing years ago.
He said, “Andy and the residents on The Homesteads have shown amazing tenacity and a determination to get this done.
“From petitions, to raising it in council meetings – they have worked together to solve a major problem.
“We have to fight to get County Hall to do anything. That’s exactly what we have done.”