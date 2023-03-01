The Year 4 class have been studying the geography and culture of Spain, including looking closely at the work of Antoni Gaudi and writing and following recipes to cook their own gazpacho.

They even received a personalised message from best-selling author Michael Morpurgo, after reading his book Toro! Toro!, about a young boy growing up in Andalucía.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their learning, the children enjoyed a visit to Baresca, a Tapas restaurant, in Nottingham.

Pupils enjoy dining at Baresca as part of their trip.

A specially-created taster menu was put together for the children to sample which included: padron peppers, mozarella flatbreads, patatas bravas and churros and dipping chocolate.

The trip gave the children the opportunity to visit a restaurant and experience dining out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One pupil even fed back to the restaurant staff: “You’re doing an amazing job and this is the tastiest food I’ve ever eaten!”

The trip also enabled children to experience, first-hand, the foods which had contributed to their learning about Spain.

The learning did not end at lunch though, as the children also enjoyed a special visit to Waterstones in Nottingham.

The staff kindly hosted an introduction to the bookstore where children explored a huge range of books on the shelf before nominating and ‘pitching’ to the headteacher the books the school should buy for their library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having also taken their World Book Day vouchers, the children had the opportunity to spend those.

The school was grateful to Coun Andy Meakin for generously supporting the trip. The children very enthusiastically fed back the success of the trip to Coun Meakin, on his recent visit to school.

As one pupil put it: “This is definitely the best school trip I have ever been on.”

That opinion was also reflected in the TripAdvisor-style reviews which pupils submitted and shared with the restaurant on their return to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staff at Abbey Hill, on Abbey Road, Kirkby, have recently identified their “Abbey Hill Factor” and pinpointed a range of opportunities and experiences they aspire to give their school community during their time at Abbey Hill.