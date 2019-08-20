Delays on M1 between Bolsover and Worksop junctions due to road traffic collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A road traffic collision has led to delays on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 30 and 29a. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 1:45pm and 2pm Normal traffic conditions are expected between 1:45pm and 2pm Chesterfield couple who 'absolutely adore each other' celebrate 65 years of wedded bliss Drivers should take mandatory eye test at 58, Derbyshire residents say