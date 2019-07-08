'Delays likely' in Glapwell due to road closure

Motorists are being warned of delays in Glapwell as a road closes from today (June 8).
A section of Back Lane, from its junction with The Pinfold to its junction with Glapwell Lane/Bolsover Road will be closed until July 19.
Traffic will divert to The Hill as the road is excavated by Severn Trent to lay a water main.
Derbyshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused while work takes place.
Anyone needing further information should ring Call Derbyshire 01629 533190.