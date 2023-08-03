News you can trust since 1952
Decision expected on plans for Heron Food shop in Rainworth supermarket car park

A decision on whether a Heron Foods shop will be built in the car park of an existing Tesco convenience store is expected to be made later this month.
By Andrew Topping
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:51 BST

Members of Newark & Sherwood Council’s planning committee are due to discuss the plans, for Rainworth, at their next meeting on August 10 – with councillors recommended to give the go-ahead.

If approved, the Heron Foods store would be situated in part of the car park currently used by Tesco Express, in the former Robin Hood pub at the corner of Kirklington Road and Southwell Road East.

Plans say new pedestrian access off Kirklington Road would be formed by repurposing the vehicle access to the former pub car park.

The Tesco Store In Rainworth. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
The Tesco Store In Rainworth. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
The applicant would provide 15 spaces which, added to the existing Tesco spaces, would provide 31 spaces to serve the two stores – 17 spaces short of the recommended amount for two food retail stores.

Objecting, Coun Claire Penny, member for Rainworth North & Rufford, said: “Pedestrians use this site as a cut-through. An additional retail unit will create more danger for pedestrians due to the rise in cars accessing the car park.”

She also raised concerns about delivery vehicles currently having issues accessing the car park at certain times, saying “an additional retail unit will exacerbate this issue”, adding there is a children’s centre and park opposite the proposed entrance.

Coun Penny said: “An additional retail unit with more cars will put children at greater risk. There are currently three supermarkets close to the site and residents do not want another store.”

Rainworth Parish Council has also objected, raising concerns over pedestrian safety, lack of space to manoeuvre delivery vehicles and the safety of children on Kirklington Road.

However, in a report to the committee, council planning officers said: “Overall, it is considered the proposed car park would be no more unsafe than any other retail car park where pedestrians and vehicles mix.

“The proposed development is acceptable and would enhance retail provision within Rainworth to serve its growing population.

“While there is an overall parking shortfall, Nottinghamshire Council highways does not consider the development would result in harm to highway safety, not creating new, or exacerbating existing on-street parking problems, nor materially increase other traffic problems. It is therefore recommended this application is approved.”

