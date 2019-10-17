Decision expected for kerbside glass collection in Mansfield

A report to Mansfield District Council has recommended that a regular kerbside glass collection be implemented.

Currently, residents have to take their glass to a recycling centre themselves, otherwise it goes to landfill.

The scheme would cost Mansfield District Council £480,400 to set up, and £83,085 a year to run.

However, the council will seek funding through a five-year contract from Nottinghamshire County Council to the sum of £295,100.

If approved, kerbside glass recycling would increase the council's recycling rate by one to three per cent.

Although definite costs cannot be provided yet, the cost of a new 26 tonne freighter designed to collect glass is approximately £165,000.

The cost to purchase and deliver bags to operate the scheme is approximately £100,000, and wheeled bins (with communal bins for flats) would cost approximately £600,000, plus leaflet printing and delivery at £10,500.

This gives a minimum initial set-up cost of £275,500, for a bag collection scheme with a bin collection scheme resulting in a higher cost of approximately £775,500.

Mansfield District Council submitted a business case proposal to Nottinghamshire County Council in September 2018 to support the implementation of glass recycling in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire County Council responded with a funding offer, which would include: a separate collection for glass, provision and delivery of receptacles for customers to put their glass in, a minimum of one collection every eight weeks, and a minimum collection of 2,000 tonnes per annum.

It is recommended that wheeled bins are provided rather than boxes, due to concerns from the waste and recycling service around the additional manual handling required to collect boxes.

Mansfield District Council aims to make the scheme pay for itself, through the sale of additional glass collected and paid recycling credits.

A decision will be made by Mansfield District Council and the portfolio holder for environment on October 24.