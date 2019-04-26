Debenhams Mansfield to remain open after store closures announced

Debenhams has confirmed 22 of the 50 stores it plans to close in plans by new owners to revive the department store chain.

The retailer says the store closures will start next year, and 1,200 staff will be affected by the first phase.

The new owners include Barclays and Bank of Ireland, as well as US investment firms.

Stores in Canterbury, Guildford, Wolverhampton and Kirkcaldy are among those earmarked for closure.

The new owners include Barclays and Bank of Ireland, as well as US investment firms.

Terry Duddy, Debenhams executive chairman, said: “Debenhams has a clear strategy and a bright future, but in order for the business to prosper, we need to restructure the group’s store portfolio and its balance sheet, which are not appropriate for today’s much changed retail environment.

“Our priority is to save as many stores and as many jobs as we can, while making the business fit for the future.”

Debenhams stores set to close

Altrincham

Ashford

Birmingham Fort

Canterbury

Chatham

Eastbourne

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Guildford

Kirkcaldy

Orpington

Slough

Southport

Southsea

Staines

Stockton

Walton

Wandsworth

Welwyn Garden City

Wimbledon

Witney

Wolverhampton