Day of action to help cut crime on Mansfield estate after residents say they are 'terrified'

Mansfield District Council officers have joined forces with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police to target the Oak Tree Lane estate.

Earlier this year a resident made a plea for action saying residents of the estate are ‘terrified’ and scared to leave their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Day of Action which was held today (Monday, January 23) council and police officers handed out free locks and GPS trackers systems for bicycles and anti-theft screw kits for motorcycles at Oak Tree Primary School and Nursery and fire service officers visited homes on the estate to check and fit smoke alarms and look for any other vulnerabilities or fire risk concerns within a property.

Council and police officers handed out free locks and GPS trackers systems for bicycles and anti-theft screw kits for motorcycles.

This latest day of action follows one held lin December at Tesco on the estate when 18 bike locks were handed out and 17 residents registered for crime updates via the Neighbourhood Alert website, www.neighbourhoodalert.co.uk.

The event was organised and supported by the council, police and Mansfield Mobile Youth Provision which works to create engaging and safe spaces for young people across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the Oak Tree campaign, which runs until the end of March, is to cut crime and anti-social behaviour on the estate with particular focus on reducing the number of deliberately set fires and thefts of bicycles and motorbikes.

It follows a successful £33,000 bid last year to the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Safer4All (Target Hardening) funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arran Newcombe and Mat Austin from Warsop fire station show pupils from Oak Tree Primary School and Nursery around the fire engine.

Crime figures show the estate experiences high offending rates with the theft of bicycles and motorbikes and arson particular issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area is currently designated a priority neighbourhood for the council, the Mansfield Community Safety Partnership and Neighbourhood Policing Team, for actions to improve the quality of life for residents.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "After meeting and listening to the residents of Oak Tree, it was clear they were crying out for action to improve their estate but often felt unheard by agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope this crime prevention initiative will make the estate a better and safer place and improve the quality of life for residents there.”

Year 6 pupil Caleb and headteacher Matthew Cumberlidge from Oak Tree Primary School and Nursery with PCSO Cyrus Crowder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the action day motorcycle owners were invited to have their bikes fitted with anti-theft screw kits. The kits prevent the easy removal of their bike's number plate.

This will not only act as a deterrent to theft but will also prevent the theft of number plates to hide the identity of stolen bikes, and help the police identify stolen motorcycles more easily. Owners will have to show that they are residents of the estate by bringing their V5 certificates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oak Tree estate owners of pedal cycles were also able to collect free high quality D locks. Bikes worth over £300 can be fitted with GPS tracking devices or ImmobiBike Cycle Protection Kits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as distributing free locks and anti-theft kits, fire crews are also visiting schools and community groups to share fire safety advice as part of the campaign.

They have also heightened their visibility on the estate, with fire appliances visiting streets and carrying advertising messages specific to the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CCTV camera at the hotspot location for fires on the edge of the heathland near the estate has also been installed.

Another strand of the campaign involves the police working with West Nottinghamshire College to help students whose bicycles have been stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college is running a course to refurbish bicycles provided free of charge by the police from unclaimed pedal cycles recovered during crime investigations. Once refurbished and fitted with an ImmobiBike Cycle Protection Kit, they are offered to students who have been victims of cycle theft but do not have the finances to replace their bicycle.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district police commander for Mansfield, said: “We won’t allow a small number of people to upset others living in and around the Oak Tree estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If residents’ lives are being negatively impacted by antisocial behaviour, we want to know about so we can put solutions in place. That’s why my officers are on patrol in the area most days - responding to incidents as they happen and building stronger relationships with local people.

“Community policing is largely about identifying problems and preventing offences before they happen, and that is what this day of action is all about. It is an added bonus that neatly complements a lot of other very good work on the estate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Straw, District Prevention Officer at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We are really pleased to be working in the Oak Tree Lane area, especially given the number of deliberate fires recently.

"We hope that our work with partners will provide reassurance to residents and help to keep people safe from fire."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Safer4All funding is from a pot of £800,000 that the PCC has allocated to support crime prevention initiatives between 2022 and 2025, with £100,000 assigned to each of the seven local authorities and the city council in the county, which equates to £33,300 per area per year.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: "It is really important to me that residents can have the trust and confidence to know that they will be listened to and their concerns will be taken seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad