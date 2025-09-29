Date announced for Kimberley Christmas lights switch-on event

Kimberley Council has announced the date for this year’s Christmas lights switch on event in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular annual family event will take place this year on Friday, November 21 from 5pm to 9pm at Toll Bar Square and Victoria Street Car Park with the lights switch-on itself happening at 7pm.

The event will feature Santa’s sleigh procession to Toll Bar Square and Santa’s grotto at Victoria Street Car Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be music and carols all evening, including a performance by Holy Trinity Children’s Dance Group.

Food and fairground rides will also be available from 5pm on the day and there will be a fireworks display following the big switch-on at 7pm.