Date announced for Eastwood Christmas lights switch-on event
The annual Christmas lights events are some of the most popular on the council’s calendar and this year there is a packed programme to enjoy.
The Eastwood event will feature Christmas markets, fairgrounds rides, food vendors, Santa's grotto, street entertainment, live music and more.
It all takes place on Saturday, November 22 with the activities getting underway at 3.30pm when the Christmas market opens in the town.
At the same time, pre-booked sessions at Santa’s grotto at the DH Lawrence Museum on Victoria Street will also begin, with general admission to to public running from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
Also at 4.30pm, the fairground will open and the live entertainment in the town will get underway.
The big lights switch-on will be happening at 5.30pm, followed by fireworks at 6.30pm and the event will finish at 7pm.