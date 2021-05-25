Daring carer from Sutton in skydive to help her dementia patients

Carer Bec Markley, of Sutton, who is planning a daring skydive to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

Bec Markley works as a community carer in the Ashfield area, visiting people’s homes to offer dedicated and personal support to those debilitated by dementia.

But that support will scale new heights this summer when she jumps from a plane in a sponsored skydive to raise valuable funds for the Alzheimer’s Society charity.

“I am more terrified than excited!” declared Bec. “But it will be a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

The kind of tandem skydive that Bec will be undergoing in August.

"I have chosen the Alzheimer’s Society because it is close to my heart through my job.

"I support people with dementia every day, and when you see the ins and outs, it is horrible. There is no cure for it.”

Bec decided to take on the skydive when feeling a bit down one day during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I felt I needed to set myself a new goal, so I plumped for charity work,” she said.

"Normally people do walks or runs for charity but, in a mad moment, I decided on a skydive!

"It’e never been on my bucket list before because I thought I’d be so scared. But it is now!”

The tandem skydive will take place at Langar Airfield, south of Nottingham, on Saturday, August 14.

Attached to an experienced instructor, she will jump from 10,000 or 15,000 feet, depending on the weather, at a freefall speed of up to 120mph.

Family and friends will be there to cheer her on, as well as Mark Docherty, boss of the firm she works for, Respectful Care, and her direct manager, Keeley Riley.

Her initial sponsorship target of £550 has already been hit thanks to 22 supporters, including Respectful Care who have promised £200.

"The more sponsors I can get, the better,” said Bec. “I am so made up with the support I have received so far.

"It is unreal, and I am so proud of myself.”

If you would like to sponsor Bec, go to her Give As You Live fundraising page by clicking on this link: