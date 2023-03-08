Tara Oakley and her mum, Charlotte, were injured when a car mounted the pavement while the pair were walking in Newthorpe, on Boxing Day 2021.

Tara was flung on to the windscreen, before rolling down a grass verge and hitting a tree.

She and her mum were taken to hospital. Tara suffered a broken right arm and shoulder, a fractured left knee as well as a double break to her left leg. She also suffered ligament damage to her knees.

Tara, aged 42, who was visiting her mum for Christmas, was bed-bound for 12 days and has had to undergo a number of operations.

Her mum’s serious injuries including a broken back, pelvis and head injury.

Tara, a self-employed dancer, fitness professional and massage therapist, has now spoken for the first time about the effect her injuries have had.

She has also joined her legal team at Irwin Mitchell in warning of the dangers of careless driving after the motorist who ploughed into the pair was convicted at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court of driving without due care and attention.

Tara and Charlotte, 73, were walking on the pavement along the B600 Moorgreen, near to the junction of Engine Lane, when a car mounted the kerb on December 26, 2021, at about 2.30pm.

Tara said: “I remember we were walking when I suddenly saw a car lose control and come towards us. The next thing I had been hit and was flung onto the windscreen. There then felt like this constant feeling of rolling before I hit a tree.

“I was dizzy but conscious. After a few seconds I tried to move but realised my left leg didn’t look right and the pain hit me.

Tara suffered a broken right arm and shoulder, a fractured left knee as well as a double break to her left leg

“When the doctors in hospital told me the extent of my injuries it really dawned on me how serious things were.

“My work as a self-employed fitness instructor, dancer and masseuse relies on me being fit and healthy. I’ve had to turn down work because of my injuries. I’ve lost clients because I haven’t been able to run classes for them.

“Work is my life and it’s all I’ve ever known, so I’m worried about whether I’ll fully recover and the long-term impact this will have on me. I’ve recently had further surgery on my knee meaning I am unable to work.

“Despite everything, I try to remain as positive as possible and I’m fully focussed on my recovery. I know I still face some hard times but I’m determined to make the best recovery I can and get more of my old life back.

“However, I just hope that by speaking out, people realise the hurt and pain they can cause others and why it’s so important to take care while driving.”