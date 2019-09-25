Dad's outrage after Domino's delivery driver urinates outside his Mansfield home

A father has spoken of his shock after his young daughter witnessed a Domino's delivery driver urinating outside their home.

CCTV footage shows the deliveryman seemingly urinating outside the house on Hollington Way, after passing a takeaway to the family.

He can be seen slipping to the side of the house to apparently relieve himself within seconds of handing over the meal from the Rosemary Street branch on September 10.

The father, who did not want to be named to protect his families identity, says he was offered just £100 to compensate him for the incident.

He said: "I've got a fairly good rapport with the branch as their food is good quality and I order from there regularly.

"My seven year old daughter witnessed the incident - she said 'daddy, look, he's weeing against the side of the house, that's disgusting.'

"Doing something like that is wrong, and I'm concerned about how many people they have done this to.

"The branch initially offered me my money back for the food - £23, and another couple of pizzas but it's not about the money, it's about the principle of someone urinating and handling food."

When the resident took the complaint further, he was offered £100 compensation, but says the pizza chain is not taking him seriously.

"If he'd asked to use the toilet he could have come in, I found it distressing that he could have done that."

"Domino's are not taking this seriously. When I complained they offered for someone to come and jet wash the area, but i'm trying to avoid the embarrassment, so I said I would deal with it."

"I don't mind paying more for their pizza because the quality is second to none, and I was a regular customer. £100 is just insulting."

Rachel Townsend, a Domino’s spokesperson said:P “Our drivers are expected to operate in accordance with Domino’s code of conduct and we can confirm the driver no longer works for us.

"We have given our sincere apologies to the customer and as a goodwill gesture have also offered compensation”