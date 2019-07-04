D Day veteran, 96, receives medal on Mansfield's Armed Forces Day

A 96 year old D-Day veteran received his Légion d'Honneur medal at Mansfield's Armed Forces Day.

Jim Wain, who fought in Normandy, was recently awarded the highest French order of merit for military and civil achievement, the Légion d'Honneur.

Picture: Jeff Smith

READ MORE: Mansfield's salute to armed forces day

The medal has been awarded to all those Second World War veterans who were involved in liberating France from the Nazis.

His letter from the French Embassy said: "As we contemplate this Europe of peace, we must never forget the heroes like you who came from Britain and the Commonwealth to begin the liberation of Europe by liberating France. We owe our freedom and security to your dedication because you were ready to risk your life."

READ MORE: Mansfield armed forces day - in pictures

The mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams, along with the council's Armed Forces Champion Councillor John Smart, opened the event, and presented Mr Wain with the medal.

The council agreed to arrange for the medal to be formally presented to Mr Wain by the Mayor after being approached by the Nottinghamshire branch of the Grenadier Guards Association. Serving members of the Grenadier Guards, in full ceremonial uniform, will also attend the presentation.

The Grenadier Guards Association at armed forces day. Picture: Jeff Smith

Jim was born in Sheffield in 1922 and moved with his family to Mansfield when he was a baby. He left school at 14 and started work at Mansfield Brewery until he was called up for war service.

He was conscripted into the Grenadier Guards, joining the 4th Battalion which was part of the 6th Tank Brigade. Using Churchill tanks, they took part in the Normandy Landings and fought their way across North Western Europe.

His memory is not as good as it was but he remembers being action in Normandy on his 21st birthday. He was wounded in his left leg by shrapnel during one of the many battles he fought in and was returned to Aberdare, Wales, to recover.

He was eventually demobilized and returned to civilian life and his job back at Mansfield Brewery where stayed until his retirement.

Picture: Jeff Smith

Mansfield District Corps of Drums led a parade, from the Buttercross, along West Gate to the Market Place for the armed forces day event, on June 30.

Other attractions included free top secret activity booklets, free children’s face painting, a display of vintage military vehicles and craft market with more than 30 stalls.

In a boost to the economy, armed forces day saw 69.8 per cent more people in town than on the previous Sunday, meaning around 5,000 more people than usual flocked to the town centre.

Armed forces day is a national day to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

It takes place on the last Saturday each June, and was celebrated in Mansfield on Sunday 30.

Armed Forces Day celebrations begin on June 24, when the armed forces day flag is raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country.