Cycling star Mark Cavendish surprises 'gutted' toddler in Mansfield village

A "gutted" young cycling fan from Ravenshead saw his mood flip after a surprise visit from his hero Mark Cavendish.

Evan Llewellyn, aged five, was upset that hero Cavendish had been left out of the Team Dimension Data squad for the upcoming Tour de France - where he is the second-most prolific stage winner ever.

Evan, 5, and Mark Cavendish. Inset: Evan was gutted Mr Cavendish was left out of this year's Tour de France.

Young Evan welled up after hearing that Cavendish wouldn't be able to go for the record 34 stage wins this summer, leading to a heartwarming post on social media where Evan appeared more upset than the cyclist himself.

This led to Mr Cavendish and his wife Peta making a six-hour round-trip from Essex to Ravenshead with his bike and kit to take Evan for a spin and "cheer us both up".

Evan's mum, Louise Llewellyn shared heartwarming pictures of them having a ride in the sunshine in Dimension Data kit.

She tweeted: "Evan would like to thank his hero @MarkCavendish and @petatodd for making his dream come true.

Mark and Evan out on a ride.

"The experience they have just given him will last a life time - I don't know what to say... THANK YOU!"

The cycling star replied: "It was an absolute pleasure Evan! Couldn't bear to see you sad.

"I knew a bike ride would cheer us both up. See you soon."

Evan said: "I wished I could ride with Cav one day... now it's true, I really did!"