Cultural exchange visit to Mansfield ignites discussion of class and community
Young people from East London, as part of the Foundations for Future London, visited the Nottinghamshire area for a cultural exchange.
Foundation for Future London is an independent charity with a strategic focus on arts, culture and heritage, and a future focus on sport.
More information can be found out about the foundation at: future.london/about/
The 30 participants met with residents of the area and discussed the experience of living in a working-class community.
During the visit, they explored Mansfield Museum, had lunch at Capo Lounge in Mansfield, and visited Newstead Village.
Lisa McKenzie, an academic, co-organised the project with Julie Bagshaw, a theatre practitioner, working with the community to use theatre as a tool for education, rehabilitation, and connection.
Lisa said: “This weekend I brought 30 young people from East London to meet with young people in the ex-mining communities in Nottinghamshire, such as Mansfield and Newstead Village.”
Julie added: “Four young people from Mansfield, whom I trained in theatre workshop leading, organised workshops for young people from Stratford, London.
“They used drama exercises to explore the differences and similarities among the participants.”
The four young people from Mansfield are Amber Bagshaw, Kacey Webster, Hollie Fletcher, and Sean Peat.
The Cultural Exchange, while run by Foundation for Future London and created by Social Ark, is fully funded by Westfield Stratford City through the Westfield East Bank Creative Futures Fund.
