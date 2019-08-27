If you have a passion for storytelling, broadcasting or interviewing, First Art need you.

First Art has organised The Full Shebang festival, which takes place across Mansfield town centre on September 7.

The free festival will feature acrobatics shows, music, dance and model making across various venues such as the old library and The Four Seasons shopping centre.

Cultural correspondents wanted to film and blog Mansfield festival

First Art are looking for ‘cultural corespondents’ to tell their own stories in their own words.

This could be anything from reviewing gigs to making podcasts about family activities.

There are already some exciting tasks lined up, including live broadcasts on the day of the festival, speaking to audiences and interviewing artists.

The corespondents’ first task will be to produce footage to promote the festival, when First Art bring brass band, Back Chat Brass to Mansfield on Friday, August 30.

Karl Greenwood, First Art director said: “This is a unique way to shout about some of the great things going on in Mansfield through the eyes and ears of local people themselves.”

Caleb, a cultural correspondent says ‘I got involved as I wanted to get an insight into how projects are run.

"I’m interested in developing a career in the arts and media and this gives me a great opportunity to get some good experience under my belt and understand how a festival like The Full Shebang works’

To get involved, email info@firstart.org.uk

To find out more, visit: www.thefullshebang.co.uk