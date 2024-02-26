Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Denise Hardwick operates Doggy Dens UK Rescue charity from Shireoaks Hill Farm's Rex Pet Hotel site in Cuckney.

Since its establishment in 2020, the charity has saved, rehabilitated, and rehomed numerous dogs from the UK and Macedonia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team partners with Pawpers in the Ruff, a Macedonian non-profit dog rescue.

Doggy Dens UK Rescue site.

Denise has made a request for community support or donations to help weatherproof the site and prevent dogs from digging up the grounds.

She said that they have some dogs that like to dig and climb, and while they enjoy giving them some outdoor space, it's challenging to keep an eye on them at all times, especially when they have kennels to clean and a handful of dogs to watch over.

She said: “We have limited staff and less volunteers able to handle some of the more - let's say -challenging dogs, so we need to secure our outdoor runs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise said the charity is looking at roughly 90 square meters of slabs, which would cost £2,300 if bought at £3 per slab.

Slabs and roofing is required to secure the site and prevent the dogs from digging and/or climbing out of their runs.

She also suggested that it would be useful to buy corrugated roofing to protect against the unpredictable weather, keeping the sun and rain out.

If anyone has any spare slabs or topsoil that they don't need and can deliver to the site, they can get in touch with Denise by calling 0800 246 1199.

Readers can help support the DIY project by making a donation, or by spreading the word and connecting Denise with building contacts in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise said volunteers and supporters who are handy and have a couple of days to spare can join the project in March.

Dates for the project will be arranged and announced on the charity’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/844951670632358