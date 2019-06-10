Crushed car warning to Ashfield fly-tippers

A crushed car is on display outside Ashfield District Council's Kirkby office, as a stark warning to fly tippers.

Changes in environmental legislation now allow councils to seize any vehicle that has been used to fly-tip.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny with the crushed car

The crushed car serves as a reminder that vans and other vehicles that have been used by unlicensed waste carriers can be seized by the council and destroyed, in partnership with MotorGreen Group Ltd.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of the council, said: “We have said it time and time again and our message is still clear, fly tipping is not acceptable in Ashfield.

“These powers to seize, retain and destroy vehicles involved in fly tipping is a huge step forward for the authority in deterring and punishing those who ruin our beautiful landscapes.

"Ashfield District Council’s work combating environmental crime has led to a reduction in fly tip requests each quarter since September 2018.

The council is continuing to use covert cameras at known hotspot areas to tackle serial offenders.

"The environment enforcement team also investigate fly-tips reported by residents to gather enough evidence to take enforcement action.

“This is just a part of the work we are carrying out to fight fly tipping in the district, as we are working to build on our number of successful prosecutions.”

Residents are reminded only to use authorised waste collectors. T

he Environment Agency have a public registers of authorised waste carriers and scrap metal dealers that can be found at https://environment.data.gov.uk