Crowds line Mansfield Woodhouse streets to welcome Tour of Britain

People turned out in huge numbers to cheer the riders as passed through on Thursday, September 8 – just hours before the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II was announced – during stage five of the race, from West Bridgford to Mansfield.

The ‘Woodhouse Festival’, by The Coopers pub on Leeming Lane North, featured music, stalls from businesses and charities, a bouncy castle, children’s activities and a barbecue.

Niall Phelan, aged nine, said: “I absolutely loved watching the cycles flying past today and it was really exciting watching all the police motorbikes too – I loved it that they all pipped and waved to us.”

Rachel O’Connor, from Mansfield Woodhouse, said: “It was great to see the local community cherring on the cyclists.

“The atmosphere was fantastic and it was so lovely to see all the children from the local school, Manor Academy, there, lining the route.

Yvette Price-Mear attended with hs husband Tony and Louise Bolzano.

She said: “My husband, Tony and I had an incredible experience in playing a small part as volunteer Tour-makers.

“It was so heart-warming to see thousands of local – and not so local – families line the streets to clap and cheer for all involved, not just the actual cyclists.

“It makes you feel proud.”

Jonty Gerlach, landlord of The Coopers, said: “It was fantastic to see Mansfield Woodhouse coming out for this and it was great that the children came out from school to watch it.

“It was a wonderful community spirit on show, something we needed after the past couple of years.”

1. Benchwarmers Smiles all round at this table. Photo: Wayne Swiffin Photo Sales

2. Race-ready Flags aplenty as people got into the spirit of it all. Photo: Wayne Swiffin Photo Sales

3. On patrol A police presence to keep everyone safe. Photo: Wayne Swiffin Photo Sales

4. Pints and pedals Having a drink and waiting patiently for the cyclists. Photo: Wayne Swiffin Photo Sales