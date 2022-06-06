Crowds flock to Mansfield Woodhouse jubilee picnic

Music was provided by The Moonshiners

Organised by Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group, the picnic proved popular with about 400 local residents in attendance, many of whom said it was a ‘fantastic event’ and a ‘lovely afternoon’.

It was a free afternoon of ‘celebration, live entertainment, refreshments and lots of cake’.

Event organiser Lee Chapman, of MWCDG, said: “A capacity crowd turned out for what was ultimately the best day of the year weather-wise.“We were overwhelmed and overjoyed at the sheer numbers in attendance and couldn't wish for a better event to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee within Mansfield Woodhouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunshine helped to bring out the crowds at the Picnic in the Park.

“Although there are too many people to mention, MWCDG would like to thank everyone who assisted in planning, helping on the day and to everyone who turned up to mark this momentous occasion.”

The event had support from county councillors Anne Callaghan, Ben Bradley and district councillors John Coxhead and Craig Whitby, along with the Mansfield District Corps of Drums, Saville House School, Morrisons Community Champion Amanda Hamilton and local resident Irene Bacon.

Pictures: Tom Bailey, Emilie Wright, and Barbara Berry.

Mansfield Corps of Drums was on parade.

The event brought the community together.

Flying the flag at the Picnic in the Park.