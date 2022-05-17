Crowds flock to enjoy a taste of rural life as Nottinghamshire County Show returns

Countyside crafts, entertainment, livestock displays and a Lancaster Bomber flypast were among the highlights which saw thousands of people flock to the Nottinghamshire County Show.

The show, organised by the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society, offers people living and working in the countryside the opportunity to showcase their produce, animals, machinery and rural skills, alongside entertainment, a food and drink festival, trade stands and music and dancing performances.

Returning for the 137th time, after a two-year break due to the coronavirus, highlights this year included a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee exhibition, equestrian and flower competitions, a parade of vintage tractors, a lawnmower race and a parade of the winning livestock, featuring sheep, goats and cattle.

There was also a family friendly dog show, cake-baking contests and a flypast from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s last-surviving Avro Lancaster, which circled the skies above the showground – formerly the site of RAF Winthorpe.

Elizabeth Halsall, show organiser, said: “We could not have asked for a better day to bring the crowds out – it was a wonderful event and huge reward for the tremendous amount of work that went into staging this year’s county show.

“The countryside contributes millions of pounds to Nottinghamshire’s economy and everybody who lives in the countryside is very proud of the role they play in growing the food that feeds the county.

“The county show is the countryside at its best and we could not be happier with how the day went.”

Flower judging Presidents' Lady Ingrid Barker and Jane Walden, chief steward for floral art, with the best in show, entitled Congratulations, by Cliff Richards.

Pig fun Brian Merry shows his middle white pig in the July Gilt Tradtional Gilts class

Equestrian judging in the main ring of the Nottinghamshire County Show, in front of the Cedric Ford Pavilion at the Newark Showground.

Highlights of the event included a vintage tractor parade.