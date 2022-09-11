Crowds flock to celebrate Pleasley mining history

Pleasley Pit Trust welcomed visitors to its open day on Saturday, September 10, featuring stalls, refreshments, a mini-makers market and entertainment.

However, a planned flypast by a Lancaster bomber was cancelled by the Royal Air Force following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesman for the pit trust charity said: “Thank you so much for all your support at our open day.

“It was lovely to see so many people there.

“We really appreciate your participation and generosity.”

Anna Coffey, of steel band Steel Harmonics, which performed at the event, said: “We had a great day.”

