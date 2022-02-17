Crime writer wows Mansfield club members

John Smith spoke to the group on county literary figures, including DH Lawrence, Erasmus Darwin and Alan Sillitoe, as well as some others with ‘tangible’ links to the county, including Agatha Christie, JM Barrie, Grahame Green and Charles Kingsley.

A spokesman for the club, which meets for lunch at Mansfield Masonic Hall on the second Thursday of each month, said: “Nottinghamshire-born Arthur Mee remains a popular children’s book writer, while perhaps the superstar from the county is Lord Byron, one time resident at Newstead Abbey.”

Probus Clubs are local associations of retired and semi-retired professional and business people.

British novelist Alan Sillitoe.

A Mansfield club spokesman said: “Our next meeting is scheduled for , March 10, when the speaker will be Ian Morgan, expounding on Old Time Punishments.”

People interested are invited to go along and ‘get the flavour of a warm and welcoming group’.

For details, call Mike Bull, club secretary, on 01623 623884.