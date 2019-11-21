Crackdown on cyclists on Mansfield town centre pedestrianised streets

Cyclists are to be targeted in a crackdown to make Mansfield's pedestrianised streets safer.

Mansfield District Council is launching the crackdown in a bid to make the streets "safer in the run-up to Christmas".

Market Place, Mansfield.

Six council neighbourhood wardens will be on patrol to enforce the cycling ban in the car-free areas of the town centre.

The crackdown, supported by the council's CCTV team, will take place on November 30, December 7, 14, and 21, from 10am-4pm each day.

David Evans, council head of health and communities, said: "It is clearly dangerous to cycle through busy streets that are full of people doing their shopping.

"We get a lot of complaints at the council from members of the public about this and there have been incidents where pedestrians have been injured by cyclists, too.

"The main aims of these days of action are to deter people from flouting the cycling restrictions and to improve the safety of pedestrians on some of the busiest shopping days of the year.

"It will support the council's wider agendas of Place and Wellbeing by helping to make Mansfield a welcoming and safe place for both visitors and residents."

A public spaces protection order bans cycling in the town centre pedestrianised streets daily between 10am and 6pm.

Wardens can order people seen cycling through restricted areas at prohibited times to dismount and push their bikes until they are out of the restricted zone and issue a £100 fixed penalty office if the cyclist does not comply.

