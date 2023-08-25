Coxmoor Discovery Day

The family fun day, hosted by Ashfield District Council, featured demonstrations on the BMX track by professionals from The Asylum Skatepark, as well as meet and greets. Children had their faces painted and hair braided, took part in craft activities and games, all for free. Free packed lunches were also provided.

Families loved seeing the police car and fire engine that Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service bought with them to the event. Activities and entertainment were also provided by organisations including Switch Up, Nottinghamshire Independent Domestic Abuse Services, and Ashfield Children’s Centre.

The event was held on Holiday Hills Park on the Coxmoor Estate which has recently received £32,000 worth of investment for environmental improvements from the Safer Streets Fund. These include nine new streetlights, a replacement barrier to the park, new bins, hedge and tree trimming, weeding, and rubbish removal. These works have contributed to a reduction in reported anti-social behaviour on the park.

Cllr Andy Meakin at the event on Holiday Hills park

The improvements to the park are part of wider schemes implemented across the Coxmoor Estate to increase feelings of safety, financed by the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund. Compromising of QR codes to report faulty lighting, 13 new streetlights, gating of anti-social behaviour hotspot alleyways, additional CCTV cameras, burglary reduction schemes, and the installation of state-of-the-art Safe Point cameras opposite Morven Park and on Kirkby Plaza.

Cllr Andy Meakin, Ward Councillor for Abbey Hill, said “The free event on Coxmoor was a fantastic day for the whole family. Thanks to our Safer Streets Fund we are able to provide free activities and lunches for children. It was great to see so many families enjoying themselves on the park.

“With the Safer Streets Funding we have made significant improvements to Holiday Hills Park, and the surrounding area. The Council is committed to making Ashfield a safe and welcoming place to live, visit, and work, and the Safer Streets projects are helping us achieve this.”