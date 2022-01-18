Couples can dine with Robin Hood and Maid Marian at Sherwood Forest this Valentine's Day

You can enjoy a delicious three-course romantic dinner for two and be regaled with the enduring tales and songs of Robin and Marian at RSPB Sherwood Forest on Monday, February 14, from 7pm to 9pm.

Between each course, which will be prepared by chef Christian Townroe, Robin and Marian, played by members of the Sherwood Outlaws performing arts group, will tell some of the many romantic stories of the outlaws’ courage and cunning and perform ballads that have documented the legend since medieval times.

Maid Marian and Robin Hood

Jess Dumoulin, Visitor Experience manager at RSPB Sherwood Forest, said: “Robin and Marian’s love story is famous throughout the world, which is why Sherwood is such a romantic location.

“Not only does it hold a place in people’s hearts for the exploits of the outlaws but because of the relationship between the honourable outlaw and his strong and fearless bride.

“The fact that the very church they are said to have married in is just a short walk away from the edge of the forest just adds to the romance of their tale."

The meal and entertainment costs £70.50 per couple.

For more details and to book this unique Valentine’s Day experience visit www.visitsherwood.co.uk.