Couple surprised with visit to Mansfield Church where they got married 60 years ago

A Yorkshire couple enjoyed a diamond anniversary surprise last week as they returned to the Mansfield church where they married in 1959.

Wetherby residents Jon and Valerie Shepherd, both 83, were surprised by a trip back to Mansfield yesterday, on the anniversary of their wedding day.Valerie, who is originally from Mansfield, met Jon, from Derby, on a night dancing at Nottingham's Palais.

Simon Shepard, Jon and Valerie's son, said: "My dad looked over at her and asked her to dance.

"They danced all night, and at the end of the night we wrote her a love letter.

"They were engaged after six weeks and were married after six months."

After a long and happy marriage, Simon and his brothers Neal, 55, and Mark, 58, arranged the visit to St Mark's Church, and the Masonic Hall on Nottingham Road, where the reception took place.

Simon said: "They hadn't been back to Mansfield for around 30 or 40 years.

"They have enjoyed each other's company that's the main thing.

"From my perspective, I'm very lucky to have them, they're still in good health."