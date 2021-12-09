Couple share vision to restore historic Eastwood school building for 'benefit of community'

The old Boys’ School building in Eastwood. Inset: owners Darren and Linda Bowles.

Darren and Linda Bowles have had a whirlwind year. The couple met last December and married in August this year, deciding to purchase the former Boys’ School building at auction in the same month they celebrated their marriage.

The now derelict building on Church Walk began operating as a school more than 150 years ago and was rumoured to have been attended by famous Eastwood author DH Lawrence, though this has not been confirmed.

It has now been empty for more than 30 years and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Darren and Linda decided to take on the challenge of restoring the old school after Darren lost his career as a children’s entertainer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple have a shared vision to transform the historic site into a community interest company (CIC) named Victory Vintage Caravans, which would aim to help people in the community by teaching them new skills.

Darren said: “Once the work has been completed, we want to look at reaching out to adults struggling with mental health who need help to refocus back into life, adults with additional needs and young adults struggling with school life or social difficulties.

“Part of the vision is to be able to give one-to-one practical skill-based education, therefore building self esteem and furthering self-belief in the individuals to give them a fresh and new way of thinking.”

They are currently waiting on planning permission to be able to bring their dream to life.

In the meantime work is already underway to transform the site, with the bricks having been cleaned and one of the windows replaced.

“It is a big job but we are doing it for the benefit of the community,” Darren added.

Darren and Linda are both born again Christians and believe that God is guiding them every step of the way on their journey.

Darren said: “Of course none of this would be possible without our faith in God.

“We believe in the impossible and this project is so big that it is, in our minds, impossible. But with God all things are possible.

“And when he drops a vision in your heart that then transforms into action, which will create something wonderful for the future.”

The couple are hoping that local residents will get behind them as they continue their restoration works and have set up a fundraising page to help with the costs.

Darren said: “We are seeking funding to enable this to move forward, as we cannot get any income until the building can be made ready to work from.”

The page has raised £750 so far, with a target of £4,000.