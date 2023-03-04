Jessica Humphreys, aged 31, and her partner Joseph Costello, 25, have moved into a three-bedroom property on Harron Homes’ Thoresby Vale scheme, at The Avenue, off Ollerton Road, Edwinstowe – a year after Jessica’s parents moved into a five-bedroom home over the road.

Jessica, a dental receptionist, said: “I’ve been renting just down the road in Ollerton and always loved Edwinstowe, it’s such a lovely area. We were wowed by my parents home, so when the opportunity to join them at Thoresby Vale came up we jumped at the chance.

“I’ve always been close to my family and now I can practically wave to them from my window. It’s brilliant for the kids too, they love being able to walk over to their grandparents which is certainly handy for babysitting.”

Jessica Humphreys and Joseph Costello with children Oliver and Evie and dogs Ruby and Betsy.

The three-bedroom Bamburgh is ideal for the couple, 11-year-old Evie, Oliver, eight, and dogs Ruby and Betsy.

Jessica said: “There’s plenty of space for the whole family and I’ve been clever with storage to maximise it, for example creating cubbies under the stairs.”

As a self-proclaimed social butterfly, the open plan kitchen-dining space really sold the house to Jessica.

From left, Jessica's father Stacey, partner Joseph Costello, Jessica Humphreys, kids Evie and Oliver, brother Josh, and mother Cara.

She said: “It’s such a lovely social space; we’ve installed a TV so the kids join us in there, and with the open plan layout and big doors opening onto the garden patio it’s going to be amazing for summer get-togethers. I’m always inviting people over for tea and cake so having that space was really important to me when house hunting.”

And Jessica loves the location.

She said: “The location is spot-on for us. There are some stunning walks around Sherwood Forest we’ve taken full advantage of with the kids and dogs, and when the country park is finished it will be ideal to have that on the doorstep. The plans to make Thoresby Vale almost a mini village with a school and shops are very exciting.

“We also love the community that’s developed at Thoresby Vale, everyone has been so friendly and welcoming.

Jessica Humphreys and Joseph Costello.

