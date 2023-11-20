County-wide knife crime prevention scheme runs in Mansfield town centre

Officers from Mansfield neighbourhood policing teams utilised a knife arch during the nightlife economy in the town centre over the weekend – raising awareness of the scheme’s aim to combat knife crime.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Knife crime prevention through education and awareness was the main focus of Operation Sceptre as rolled out by Nottinghamshire Police.

Nottinghamshire's joint approach to tackling the issues of knife crime involves police, partners and local communities all working closely together to tackle the issue and venues in Mansfield town centre allowed policing teams to put the arch outside their premises in order to raise awareness and keep the public safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Op Sceptre week in Mansfield and across the county, positive action to raise awareness of the devastating consequences of knife crime, to help prevent incidents from happening in the first place, included knife sweeps, educational events at schools, warrants and proactive public engagement including the use of metal-detecting walk-through knife arches.

Mansfield neighbourhood policing teams launched a metal-detecting walk-through arch to combat preventative measures of knife crime in light with the county-wide operation. Photo by Mansfield Police.

Speaking on the operation, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner – Caroline Henry said: “We need people to understand that carrying a knife does not protect you.

“It actually puts you and others at risk and the consequences can be devastating.

“Nottinghamshire Police and partner agencies work incredibly hard every day to prevent knife crime, with educating and engaging the public a vital way of doing that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime lead, added: “Operation Sceptre gives us a great opportunity to make people aware of the support that is out there and encourage people to reach out.

“Operation Sceptre allows us to shine a light on a small sample of some of this preventative work, along with what our officers do each day to tackle weapon-enabled crime by identifying offenders and taking knives off the streets.”

Officers carried out visible patrols of hotspot during the action week in Mansfield and Nottinghamshire as a whole.