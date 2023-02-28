County councillor 'disappointed' with petition calling to reverse flow of traffic in Swingate

But a Nottinghamshire County Councillor for Nuthall and Kimberley said this would make the road ‘less safe’.

Coun Philip Owen said: “I find this petition particularly disappointing as about 18 months ago I facilitated a site meeting between members of the Kimberley Town Council and representatives from The Highways Department of the county council including the road safety team.

"As a result of that meeting a feasibility study was commissioned which looked into the possibilities of doing just what is said in the petition.

Traffic crawling through Swingate.

"In addition, I requested that further work be carried out to look at the possibilities of relocating the pedestrian crossings on Main Street to see if that could help traffic flow.

"The results of that detailed feasibility study were shared with the town council of which the petition organiser is a member.

"The Highways Safety section of the Highways Department concluded that to reverse the flow of traffic would be dangerous and was something that they would therefore oppose on road safety grounds.

"While that was not the outcome that we were all hoping for nevertheless, it was one that I felt everyone accepted albeit reluctantly, as there was no way anyone would surely wish to support the introduction of a scheme that would make the situation more dangerous.

"There would be no way in which any committee or now a cabinet member of the county council would approve a scheme that would make a road less safe.

“There has been considerable work carried out on Swingate to improve road safety including the introduction of traffic regulation orders to protect junctions in the vicinity of Kimberley Primary School plus the introduction of a school crossing patrol.

“Any petition that is being presented to the county council has to be presented by me as the county councillor for Kimberley.