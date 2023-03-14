Counterfeit notes in circulation in Shirebrook
Police officers in Shirebrook are warning shopkeepers to be on the look out for counterfeit £20 notes.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:48 GMT
A post on Facebook page of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team, said: “The guidance issued by the Bank of England includes information on all different types of banknote and their unique security features.
“We are issuing the same advice, take a close look at banknotes as they are being passed in payment and use the security features to check the banknotes are genuine.”