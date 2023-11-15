If we go by the rising number of festive ads appearing on our TV screens, then the countdown to Christmas 2023 is well and truly on.

And that’s also the theme running throughout our guide to weekend events, many of which have a seasonal feel to them.

The guide points you in the direction of things to do and places to go in the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire area. And to help get you in the mood for Christmas, it includes festive markets, a Victorian fair, a grand 1940s’ charity dance and even an elves’ workshop. The Christmas season starts at Clumber Park and at Retford’s Sundown Adventureland, while Santa is arriving at Rufford Abbey County Park.

It’s not quite festive panto season in theatreland, but the Palace in Mansfield, the Acorn in Worksop and the Majestic in Retford all host shows worth getting excited about, including a Meat Loaf tribute and a revival of that classic film, ‘Steel Magnolias’, starring Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Shirley MacLaine and Dolly Parton.

Meanwhile, Mansfield hosts an antiques fair, Calverton stages its annual open A5 art and photography exhibition, Retford celebrates its Big Market Day, Hucknall hosts the circus and Babworth runs its annual arts festival.

Oh and by the way, there’s a chance to meet the Bride Of Frankenstein, The Man-Eating Caterpillar and Medusa at Sherwood Forest!

To find out how, and why, check out our guide below. Please also visit the website of your chosen destination to ascertain opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

The first festive event to tell you about is a Christmas market at Mansfield Central Library on Saturday (10 am to 2 pm). The free event could be the ideal place if you are looking for a unique gift for your loved one this Christmas. Local creators and small businesses will be hosting stalls selling everything from hand-knitted bobble hats to special jewellery.

After his sell-out tour of 2022, highly acclaimed recording artiste, Steve Steinman, brings his new Meat Loaf tribute show to Mansfield's Palace Theatre on Saturday night. 'Anything For Love -- The Meat Loaf Story' is a two-and-a-half-hour spectacular that features a ten-piece live band and 25 of Meat Loaf's greatest hits, including 'Bat Out Of Hell', 'Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth' and 'Dead Ringer For Love'.

Antiques and retro and vintage products will be a welcome addition to the weekly Saturday market on Mansfield Market Place this weekend. For the Mansfield BID organisation and the AG Events and Fairs company present a new antiques and collectables market from 10 am to 4 pm. The event is free, giving you the chance to pickup a bargain or two ahead if Christmas.