Countdown is on for Mansfield's Christmas lights big switch-on 2019

This year's Christmas celebrations in Mansfield will begin on Sunday 17 November with the Big Switch On event.

Attracting thousands of spectators every year, the Big Switch On will again feature a variety of music acts, children’s entertainment, panto stars and Santa himself before a spectacular laser show and fireworks display.

The day also marks the opening of the I love Mansfield month-long Christmas Market, and includes a marching band and a host of festive activities in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

A disabled viewing area for wheelchair users will be available in the Market Place for the main stage show. To book a place, call 01623 463376. Places are limited and must be booked in advance, and are on a first come, first served basis.

The event is just the beginning of a packed programme of festive entertainment with brand new attractions to wow residents and visitors.

Mansfield District Council will also host weekend entertainment during the three weekends leading up to Christmas.

This is new this year and will include walk-around entertainment, toddler play, face painting and arts and crafts. There will also be a snow globe attraction which allows people to take selfies set against a winter wonderland landscape.

All this takes place alongside Mansfield Palace Theatre’s pantomime, Cinderella, artisan markets, late night shopping, the Four Season’s grotto and more.

Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams said: “The Christmas lights switch-on event in Mansfield is always a really popular community event with something for everyone, whatever age, to help get you into the Christmas spirit.

"Why not come along and enjoy the free entertainment as well as show support for your local shops and traders."

The month-long I love Mansfield Christmas market is organised by Mansfield BID with financial support from the council. The switch-on event is organised and funded by the council with support from Mansfield 103.2 and Four Seasons. Sponsorship is also be sought from the business community.

The spectacular Christmas tree is sponsored by Mansfield and Ashfield 2020, the fireworks at the Big Switch On are brought to you by Mansfield Building Society, and Vision West Notts is supporting the winter weekend programme of events.

Mariam Amos, strategic director at the council, said: "We carried out a consultation with the public after last year's Christmas events in Mansfield to find out what they wanted to see at this year's Christmas in Mansfield.

"It was clear that many people wanted a bigger and better Christmas market and more music and family orientated attractions, so we have tried to include those aspirations in this year's celebrations."

If your business would like to contribute towards the month-long Christmas celebrations in Mansfield, a range of sponsorship packages is available - from £100 to £3,000. Please contact 01623 463199 or email marketing@mansfield.gov.uk.

Further details about the Big Switch On can be found at www.mansfield.gov.uk/christmas and there will be a full Christmas programme included in the next edition of the council magazine, My Mansfield, which will be delivered to homes across the district from 4 November.

Dates for your diary

Saturdays and Sundays from December 7-22

During the weekends in in the run-up to Christmas in West Gate, Mansfield, there will be "crafty weekends" to get everyone in the festive spirit.

These family-friendly, free, outdoor events will include arts and crafts, face painting and toddler play. There will also be a chance to meet Christmas elves and take pictures in an inflatable snow globe.

Saturday December 7: tree decoration making, reindeer stilt walker, bubble elf, baby and toddler play sessions, face painting.

Sunday December 8: Christmas cracker making, elf stilt walker, bubble elf, baby and toddler play sessions, face painting.

Saturday December 14: snow globe, tree decoration making, elf antics show, baby and toddler play sessions, face painting.

Sunday December 15: snow globe, Christmas cracker making, elf antics show, baby and toddler play sessions, face painting.

Saturday December 21: snow globe, reindeer stilt walker, tree decoration making, baby and toddler play sessions, face painting.

Sunday December 22: snow globe, circus elf, Christmas cracker making, baby and toddler play sessions, face painting.