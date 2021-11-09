Councillor to meet with Kimberley car park owner as residents complain of 'ridiculous' fines

Drivers have been receiving fines at the Greens Lane Shopping Precinct in Kimberley.

The Greens Lane Shopping Precinct car park offers free parking for up to 90 minutes so customers can nip into Wilkos, the newsagents or various other shops nearby.

But many residents who have used the car park for various short stays during a single day claimed to have been slapped with fines.

Kimberley councillor Richard Robinson has stepped in to fight back – helping a number of residents get their fines waived.

And he has now successfully set up a meeting with Smart Parking, the company responsible for the car park.

He said: “I have received many complaints from local residents who have used the car park legally, only then to receive arbitrary and hefty fines.

“Some of the fines have been overturned from the representations I have made – but not all of them.

“Later this month I have arranged a meeting on site with a senior representative of Smart Parking Limited – to discuss the concerns, and in particular the use of the cameras in situ.

“I am looking forward to this and hoping that the problems that people have been experiencing will be fully addressed and the types of fines that are currently being issued will stop completely.