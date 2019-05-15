Councillor Lee Anderson proposes free parking in Mansfield town centre

If approved, Councillor Anderson's motion would mean shoppers could park for free in council-run car parks for two hours.

Coun Anderson says this will lead to more trade, more shops, and a better town centre.

He added: "This was one our manifesto pledges, and when the team spoke to residents, business owners and market traders, 95 per cent said they would welcome free parking.

"It would encourage people to use the town centre, and we can't sit idly by and watch our town centre close down.

"Free parking won't answer all our problems, but it's a start.

"Parking wardens hover like vultures to issue fines, and it puts people off shopping here."

Ashfield District Council offer one hour free parking in their car parks, which Coun Anderson says encourages shoppers to visit the town.

"Free parking worked in Ashfield - paying to park in Sutton put me off visiting on principle," he added.

"We can't keep watching businesses close down and move out of town, we need to increase footfall."

If the motion is approved, the free parking in all council run car parks would be trialled for a year, and a detailed study into the impact of visitor numbers would be produced.

Coun Anderson said the motion 'in not about party politics', and is hoping for cross party support at a full meeting of Mansfield District Council in July.